Currently tracking a cool front moving in from the west that will bring the clouds and showers during the day Saturday. Showers will be steady during the midday hours and lasting at least until the late afternoon hours. Before the front passes there is also a chance for a thunderstorm. High temperatures topping out in the upper 60’s. There will be some breaks of sun, especially by the early evening then clearing into the night.

Here’s a look at the expected rainfall totals by Saturday evening:

As for the rest of the weekend an area of high pressure builds in from the west drying us out. Daytime high temperatures will be back into the 70’s under a mostly sunny sky. Expect a dry spell as we head into the new week. 70’s for daytime highs and 40’s/50’s for overnight low temperatures. Make it a great weekend!

