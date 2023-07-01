Tonight the warm front moves through we will continue seeing isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some will bring brief downpours that will cause for localized flooding. Be sure to turn around and never drive through flooded roadways. Lows tonight sit mild and muggy in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday. Keep the umbrella handy as showers and thunderstorms continue to be hit or miss. Some will have the potential to be strong and even severe as the cold front passes. High temperatures reach into the upper 70s lower 80s. Dewpoints remain sticky in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will sit mild in the mid 60s.

Rinse and repeat for Monday! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will again be likely as we sit under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures sit in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

We start to dry out heading into Tuesday for the 4th of July. Temperatures start to warm up with highs in the 80s under a mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out heading into the evening hours. Overnight we sit partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunshine returns for Wednesday but so does the heat! High temperatures climb well into the mid and upper 80s.