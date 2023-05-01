As a low pressure sits to our north, we will remain under a cloudy, cool and showery pattern. Tonight expect scattered showers to mix with some snow overnight in the higher elevation. Temperatures will dip into the mid 30s with winds breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. A quick dusting will be possible for many in the laurel highlands. Watch for slick spots for your Tuesday morning commute on a bridge or overpass.

Snow and rain showers will continue through Tuesday morning as we’ll sit quite cold. Highs will only climb into the mid and upper 40s, but with strong winds out of the west it’ll feel like the 30s. Tuesday night will again be similar with the rain and snow shower chances for the higher elevations. Low temperatures fall back into the 30s.

Another cooler day for Wednesday as high temperatures remain below average in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Expect scattered showers throughout most of the day with a few breaks for some sunshine. Low temperatures fall into the upper 30s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Thursday will sit mostly cloudy with just a stray shower or two. High temperatures will sit in the upper 50s to low 60s. Friday we’ll continue to moderate closer to average with highs in the lower 60s under a mix of clouds and sun.

This upcoming weekend is looking pleasant! Sunshine with highs in the 60s pushing to near 70.