Tonight, a cold front will move in from our west bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms into early Friday morning. Low temperatures drop into upper 50s to lower 60s with winds out of the south.

A brief shower or two around very early Friday before dry air takes over. Winds will pick up behind the cold front out of the northwest at 15-20 mph. Temperatures will sit comfortable in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight will be a chilly one, lows drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

After a chilly start to Saturday, sunshine is with us into the afternoon which will help rebound high temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will be from the west at 5-10 mph. Overnight, we sit mostly clear and cool with lows in the 50s.

While sunshine remains with us into Sunday we do start warming back up. Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs warming up in the mid and upper 80s. Overnight we sit mostly clear with lows in the lower 60s.

The dry and warm stretch continues into the new week. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.