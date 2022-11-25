On this Black Friday, a front will move through brining us scattered showers. If you plan on going shopping early this morning, you’ll want your umbrella and rain jacket. The temperatures this morning will be in the 30s and 40s. This afternoon showers taper off and clouds break for some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots may sneak into the lower 50s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds.

Saturday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday we will have a rather cloudy day with times of rainfall. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 30s.

Monday will be breezy. We will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Tuesday there will be sunshine mixing with a few clouds. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the lower 30s.

Wednesday high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday there will be a cloudy sky with showers. Low temperatures Wednesday will be in the 30s. Thursday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Thursday will be windy with clouds and sunshine. A sprinkle or a flurry cannot be ruled out. Friday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s with clouds and sunshine.