Today we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers. We could also here a few rumbles of thunder. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight temperatures dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky.

Thursday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 40s. Friday morning there could be a few snow showers. Friday we will have more clouds compared to sun with some flurries. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Saturday there will be clouds mixing with some sun. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Late Saturday into Sunday a system could bring us a bit of snowfall. Saturday night temperatures dip into the 20s. Sunday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday we will also have clouds and sun with high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday we will have clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.