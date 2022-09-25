A cold front moving across this evening is bringing showers and isolated thunderstorms. Overnight lows drop into the lower 50s.

The new week will start unsettled. Monday will keep those lingering showers around with a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will sit cooler in the mid 60s. A couple thunderstorms will be possible into the afternoon. Overnight a few showers will linger for our northern counties as we sit mostly to partly cloudy. Low temperatures drop into the mid to upper 40s with a breezy west wind of 10-15 mph.

Staying breezy and cooler through tuesday where isolated showers will still be around. High temperatures will sit in the lower 60s. Overnight we cool down into the lower and middle 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

A mix of clouds and sun for Wednesday with cooler high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Patchy clouds for Wednesday night as temperatures sit chilly in the low 40s.

Thursday and Friday remain dry with a good deal of sunshine. High temperatures remain cooler in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows drop into the upper 30s to 40s.