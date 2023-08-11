Warm and humid conditions on Saturday will be setting the stage for another round of showers and thunderstorms mainly late in the day and early evening. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing gusty winds, torrential rains and even some hail. The greatest risk for thunderstorms will be after 3 pm for the area. Otherwise expect a mix of clouds and sun along with higher humidity and high temps in the 80’s.

The SPC (Storm Prediction Center) has us as a “Slight Risk” (2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms.

As for the second half of the weekend conditions will be drier, but still warm and humid on Sunday with afternoon temperatures once again in the 80’s

