This morning temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. This morning will be smoky and foggy. Today we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky.

The sunlight will be dimmed due to wildfire smoke. An Air Quality Alert continues for the area until tonight. You will want to limit time outside today. The Air Quality Index is forecasted to be between 160-190 today which is considered unhealthy. Air quality should improve tomorrow.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds today will be light. Tonight temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s. Tonight we will have a hazy but mainly clear sky.

Friday we will see clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Later Friday, there could be a shower or thunderstorm in spots. Friday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the south.

Saturday we will have clouds and sunshine. A few showers and thunderstorms will move in Saturday afternoon. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Sunday we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. On Independence Day, we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.