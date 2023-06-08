Once again, wildfire smoke will be an issue today. The state of Pennsylvania is under a Code Orange. Our AQI for today is forecasted to be around 138 according to airnow.gov. If you are elderly, young, have respiratory issues, heart disease, or lung disease, you will want to limit time outdoors today. The smoke will ebb and flow throughout the day, and it does look like it will become thick again this evening and tonight. We should start to see the smoke exiting for the weekend thanks to a shift in the wind direction.

This morning temperatures will be in the 40s with a smoky sky. Today we will have times of clouds and sun. Today we will could see a stray shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday we will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Friday temperatures will dip into the 50s.

Saturday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 50s. Sunday clouds will increase and showers arrive late into the evening. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures dip into the 50s. Sunday night will be cloudy with showers.

Monday we will have showers with a rather cloudy sky. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 50s. Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday we will have a few showers with a mix of clouds and sun. Wednesday high temperatures make it into the upper 70s to lower 80s.