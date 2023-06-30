We start your Friday off with poor air quality as we enter day 3 of lingering smoke. As a warm front approaches us this afternoon the heat and humidity will increase. We’ll see high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s with dewpoints in the 60s. Watch for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop into this evening. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph today which should help push some smoke out of Central Pa. Overnight we sit mild and muggy with lows in the mid 60s and a few showers around.

An air quality alert remains in place for the entire region until midnight tonight. Remember to limit time outside and to keep all windows closed.

Saturday we become a bit active with showers and thunderstorms. Highs will reach into the low 80s as scattered showers and thunderstorms will be widespread into the evening hours. The biggest threat we will be watching for is torrential downpours that could lead to minor flooding and ponding on the roads. Winds will be light out of the south which should also help keep the smoke minimal across the area. Overnight we sit mild in the mid 60s.

Unsettled conditions continue into Sunday as we’ll sit under a mix of clouds and sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms around. High temperatures will sit in the lower 80s with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Rinse and repeat for Monday as high temperatures will be back in the lower 80. We will once again be watching for pop up showers and storms.