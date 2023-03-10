Today we will have snow developing through the morning hours and later in the afternoon, it will mix with some sleet and rain. It does look like at this time, we could see a widespread 2-4″ of snowfall across the area. In some spots north of I-80, there could be over 4″ of snowfall. Use caution traveling, this will lead to slick and icy roadways as well as lowered visibility throughout the day.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for Somerset, Blair, Bedford, Cambria, Huntingdon, Centre Clearfield, Jefferson, Cameron, and Elk counties until early Saturday morning.

High temperatures will hover in the 30s. Winds today will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight the mix will turn back to snow showers into Saturday morning. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with some lingering snow showers. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Sunday clouds will increase and a wintry mix will develop in the afternoon hours. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday night temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday night we will continue to see a wintry mix and snow into Monday morning.

Monday we will have a rather cloudy sky with a wintry mix. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a snow shower or two. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. Wednesday high temperatures will be in the 30s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.