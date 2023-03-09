Today we will have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds today will be light from the northwest. Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight clouds will increase.

Friday we will have snow developing through the morning hours and later in the afternoon it will mix with some sleet and rain. It does look like at this time, we could see a widespread 1-3″ of snowfall across the area. In some spots north of I-80 there could be over 3″ of snowfall. Use caution traveling, this will lead to slick and icy roadways as well as lowered visibility.

The National Weather Service has issued A Winter Weather Advisory for Somerset County from 4:00 AM Friday until 1:00 PM. For Centre, Elk, Cameron, and Clearfield County the Winter Weather Advisory goes from 7:00 AM Friday until 7:00 AM Saturday.

High temperatures on Friday will hover into the 30s. Friday night the mix will turn back to snow showers into Saturday morning.

Saturday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with some lingering snow showers. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Sunday clouds will increase. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Sunday night temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday night we will have a wintry mix into Monday morning.

Monday we will have a rather cloudy sky with a wintry mix. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a snow shower or two. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. Wednesday high temperatures will be in the 30s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.