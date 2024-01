Our winter storm winds down by noon Tuesday.

Any additional accumulations should be an inch or less. The combination of light snow and freezing drizzle have made for poor travel conditions.

This week should remain very cold with temperatures below freezing. Next week looks like we get a January thaw.

The next round of snow develops on Thursday and diminishes on Friday. Expect another light fluffy snowfall and again the plows will be out with 1-4″ in the forecast.

Stay warm and safe!

Mark