A STRETCH OF SNOW AND COLD THIS WEEK!

What to expect over the next 24 hours:

▪ Snow expands from south to north 3PM – 9PM

▪ Heaviest snow 9PM – 3AM with peak rates 0.5-0.75”/hr

▪ Snow ends from southwest to northeast 6AM – 12PM Tuesday

Here’s what to expect by the time the storm wraps up Tuesday afternoon…..

Snow brings slippery roads and hazardous travel conditions into the Tuesday morning commute. Heaviest weather will be in our southern communities. Then all eyes on this cold event which means an elevated risk of frostbite with prolonged exposure. Delays possible into Wednesday morning related to extreme cold and ice.

Next period of accumulating snow is forecast later Thursday through Friday with frigid wind chills forecast Friday night through Sunday with next shot of arctic air. Please be extra cautious with cold and snow this week. The combination will put extra strain on you and your loved ones. Don’t forget your pets get just as cold as you! Bundle up and avoid longer periods outside. Heating systems will be working overtime through this upcoming weekend as well. Gradual improvements with upward temperatures early next week.

BE WEATHER AWARE and be safe folks….

