We remain mostly cloudy into this evening and overnight temperatures drop into the mid and upper 20s. Winds will be light and variable. Snow will start moving in to our south and western counties shortly after 3 am. The impacts to the roads will hit just as the morning commute begins.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for many, while a Winter Storm Watch is in place for the remainder of the region. This will start at 4 AM Wednesday and end at 7 PM Wednesday.

Wednesday morning will be messy on the roads. From about 5 am until noon we will see moderate to heavy wet snow across the region. This will accumulate quickly and make for slick roads. As we head into the afternoon warmer air will push in and the low 30s will climb into the mid and upper 30s. This will allow for a transition from snow to a sleet/rain/snow mix and the intensity will slow down. By the early evening the system diminishes quickly and we’re left with just scattered showers and a few scattered snow showers. Overnight lows fall to near 30 degrees and winds will start picking up into Thursday.

Snow will transition to sleet, and then rain into the evening.

Snow totals will range from 4-6 in our northern counties with a widespread 2-4 inches. This will be a heavy wet snow and it will be a quick hitter.

Winds will pick up into Thursday with high temperatures sitting in the lower 30s. A few lingering snow showers especially in the laurel highlands. Overnight lows sit chilly in the 20s.

We remain cold into Friday under a mostly cloudy sky. A few flurries are possible as high temperatures sit in the upper 20s to low 30s.