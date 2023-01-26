Today we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered snow showers. Winds will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hours. Gusts will be even higher. The winds will make the air feel colder. Snow showers today could lead to lowered visibility at times and some slick road conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cambria and Somerset counties until midnight tonight. In the Laurel Highlands we could see an inch or two of snowfall due to the snow showers. Everywhere else there will be just a dusting or no accumulations. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 20s. Tonight there will be a snow shower or two.

Friday we will have a rather cloudy sky with just a few peeks of sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Friday will be in from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the 20s.

Saturday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Some spots may reach near 40 degrees. Sunday will be cloudy with a wintry mix of showers and snow showers developing later in the day. Monday will be cloudy with scattered snow showers. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid 30s.