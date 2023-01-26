Tonight will stay rather cloudy and blustery with scattered flurries and snow showers. While most places near and east of I-99 will have just flurries, some places to the west will get a fresh covering to perhaps an inch. Lows tonight will be in the 20s.

Friday will be blustery. There still will be some flurries and snow showers around, especially, west of I-99. Clouds should break for at least some peeks of sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures will not move much Friday with highs in the 30s.

A warm front will pass near the area Friday night into very early Saturday with some flurries, maybe a light covering of snow in places. The rest of Saturday will be cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the 30s to near 40. The next system will bring snow and/or rain showers on Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday will still reach well into the 30s to the lower 40s.

A shower or flurry is still possible Monday; otherwise, we will have a good deal of clouds with highs in the 30s. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly with highs in the lower to middle 30s. A disturbance will pass south of the area later Tuesday into very early Wednesday. Right now, it looks like this system can bring a touch of snow in spots close to the Maryland border, but we will keep an eye on it as time draws closer.

Behind that system the rest of Wednesday will be cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 30s. We will also have times of clouds and sunshine on Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 30s.

