Tuesday will start with lingering snow showers before tapering into the afternoon. A few slick spots are possible early in the morning. A cold and blustery day is in on tap as high temperatures sit in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Winds out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, will make for cold wind chills in the teens to 20s. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows in the teens to low 20s.

Wednesday high pressure is back in control and will bring back quieter weather to end the week. Sunshine is expected for the afternoon with highs reaching towards the low 40s. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows in the mid 20s.

Another nice day in store for Thursday and Friday as both afternoons will be similar under a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the 40s.

A weak front will move in for Saturday bringing back the cloud cover. The chance of a stray shower and drizzle will be low but keeps the clouds around. Highs will sit in the mid and upper 40s. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 20s.

The above average trend continues into Christmas day where high temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Average high is 38 degrees. So the chance of a white Christmas will be low this year for our whole region.