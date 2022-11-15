We will have snow moving in this afternoon then turning to a wintry mix. This will start in our southwestern counties and move northeast. We could see about an inch near the Maryland and Pennsylvania border, while most will see around 1-3 inches, some of our northern counties could see about 4 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair, and Huntingdon counties from 1:00 PM this afternoon until 5:00 AM Wednesday. For Clearfield, Centre, Cameron and Elk counties the Winter Weather Advisory goes from 2:00 PM until 11:00 AM Wednesday. We will continue to see a wintry mix tonight into early Wednesday morning. Use caution while traveling, there could be slick and icy spots late tonight and into the Wednesday morning commute.

The biggest road issues will be tonight for the evening commute and slowly get better into Wednesday morning. Temperatures Wednesday will reach the lower to mid 40s. Wednesday we will have variable cloudiness with a few showers and flurries, mainly in the northwest. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a blustery day with a variable cloudy sky. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s.

Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There will be some lake effect snow showers impacting our northern counties and the Laurel Highlands. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Friday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. There could also be a few snow showers around. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Friday night temperatures will dip into the upper teens to lower 20s with a partially clear sky.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s. Sunday high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a variable cloudy sky. Monday high temperatures will make it into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 20s.