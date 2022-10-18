Our spell of early cold will continue through Wednesday night. Tonight will be brisk and cold with a fair amount of clouds. There will be a couple of sprinkles and flurries around early but then more in the way of flurries and snow showers will move in later tonight. There will be a covering of snow on some grassy surfaces by morning with a slight chance for some slick spots on bridges and overpasses in the Laurel Highlands.

Snow and rain showers will be more numerous Wednesday into Wednesday night as a couple of upper-air disturbances pass over the region. It will be more rain than snow in the valleys near and east of I-99. Farther to the west, there will be an inch or two of accumulation on grassy surfaces. There can be occasional slick spots on the roads, especially on bridges and overpasses. Highs on Wednesday will range from the upper 30s in the higher elevations to the middle to upper 40s in the deeper valleys.

There will be a big rebound in temperatures and the weather later in the week. Thursday will feature both clouds and sunshine and a southwesterly breeze along with highs near to just above 50. Friday through Sunday will turn even warmer with more sunshine than clouds each day. Highs on Friday will be near to just above 60. Temperatures will reach into the middle to upper 60s on Saturday. Highs will be close to 70 on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will be breezy and warm for the season with both clouds and sunshine. Highs will be near to just above 70. Temperatures will start to drift closer to average by the end of the week.

