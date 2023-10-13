Dual low pressure systems will move through the region and come together as one off the coast this weekend. This complex brings a widespread soaking rain, easterly winds and well below average temperatures. Occasional showers linger into early next week.

Increasing clouds followed by rain overnight will keep daytime temperatures in the middle and upper 40s to maybe 50. It will be a very dreary Saturday as periods of rain will lock in place through Saturday night.

Another big game on the way at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. Homecoming weekend attracts a ton of fun, but make sure you have your rain gear! A soggy and chilly weather setup for the game. The fans and their fun energy will make up for the poor weather conditions as always. Ponchos are needed!

After a soaker-of-a-day by Saturday night many locations will have picked up well over an inch of rainfall. Watch for areas of ponding on area roads, plus wet leaves will make for extra slick conditions as well. Definitely a great weekend to whip up some homemade soup or chili!

Saturday is going to be the wettest of the pair for sure. Do expect the clouds hang tough on Sunday with cool temps and the chance for a shower or two.

