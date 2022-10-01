Tonight scattered showers will again be off and on throughout the overnight and temperatures don’t move a whole lot. Lows drop into the upper 40s to near 50 with a breezy northeast wind at 10-15 mph.

Sunday morning, many will wake up to a steady rain as we sit under an overcast sky. As we head throughout the day showers will start to let up north to south as drier air pushes back in. For areas in our NW counties, rain will end midday with rain slowly tapering the further south you go. High temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 50s.

With winds remaining out of the northeast into Monday, there will still be a few spotty showers around. While not everyone gets rain, we remain mostly cloudy with scattered activity. High temperatures stay cool in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows drop into the upper 30s low 40s.

Tuesday we should start to dry up and see a bit more sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Overnight lows drop into the upper 30s lower 40s.

Ahead of a cold front passing late week, we will see a brief rebound in temperature for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 both afternoons under a mix of clouds and sun.

A cold front passes late Thursday and into Friday which may spark a few showers but also drops the temperatures. Highs on Friday will only make it in the upper 50s to low 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

While the weekend looks on the dry side, we sit cool. High temperatures will sit in the mid 50s while lows drop into the 30s to near 40.