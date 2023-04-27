Tonight, clouds continue to increase from our south as a low pressure system approaches for Friday. Temperatures tonight will sit on the mild side in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be light out of the east.

Showers move in Friday morning along our southern counties and move northeast throughout the morning hours. By midday we are seeing widespread rainfall, steady at times. Temperatures won’t move much and will sit in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be breezy at times out of the east at 5-15 mph. By Friday night we’ll see scattered showers with low temperatures in the upper 40s. Rainfall totals for just Friday will be between 0.50″ across our northern counties to an 1.00″ across our southern counties, with locally higher spots.

Not a complete washout for Saturday, although, it will be damp. A few scattered showers will be around early in the morning before sitting cloudy for the afternoon. High temperatures will sit cool in the mid to upper 50s. Low temperatures fall back into the 40s under a cloudy sky.

Another push of rain moves in for Sunday, with more steady rainfall into late afternoon. Temperatures ahead of the front will sit in the upper 50s to near 60. Showers will linger into Monday as we remain much cooler than average in the lower 50s.

The front moves through into Monday so the cooler than average weather pattern continues with us into the new week. We’ll remain cloudy, cool and see scattered showers linger through the middle of the week. High temperatures will hold in the mid to upper 50s.