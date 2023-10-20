A cold front moving across Pennsylvania on Friday will bring some soaking showers.

Most of the rain should be in the quarter to one third of an inch.

Winds will shift into the west and become quite gusty over the weekend.

A secondary system will dive across southwest PA on Saturday with a few showers into the Laurels. Once this system moves through the flow turns to the northwest and it should be quite brisk on Sunday.

Sunday night and Monday night will be cold with the greatest frost potential from Monday night into Tuesday morning.

After that it will turn milder.

Have a nice weekend!

Mark