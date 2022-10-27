Tonight will start off clear. This combined with a light wind will allow temperatures to drop fast. Some high clouds will arrive from the west later tonight. Lows tonight will be in the lower to middle 30s with some of the colder valley spots dropping into the 20s.

A weak disturbance will bring a veil of high clouds over the region during the day on Friday. With more clouds than sunshine, temperatures will likely stay in the 50s. The sky will clear out Friday night and that will set the stage for a chilly night. Temperatures Saturday morning will start in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Sunshine will then prevail on Saturday with temperatures rebounding close to 60. This will be nice for outdoor activities and also the big Penn State game against Ohio State. The next disturbance will bring an increase in cloudiness for Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60. This system will bring showers on Monday with highs in the 50s. Clouds should break for sunshine on Tuesday with highs back to near to just above 60.

A bubble of high pressure will give us a good deal of sunshine on Wednesday. Temperatures will rebound into the lower to middle 60s. Mild weather will last into the following weekend.

