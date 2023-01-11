A slow-moving warm front will tap moisture from the deep south and bring us some rain on Thursday. The day will likely start off closer to drizzle but then the steadier and heavier rainfall will develop during the midday hours and last into the evening.

Some places will pick up over an inch of rainfall. Temperatures near and east of I-99 will be slow to rise into the lower 40s during the daylight hours, while places to the west of Route 219 will reach to near or above 50. It will also be breezy to windy in the counties along Route 219. Temperatures will rise a little Thursday night as this warm front finally passes the region.

A cold front will then move through the area Friday morning. There can be a rain shower early then the rest of the day will be windy, and it will turn colder with snow showers and flurries. Temperatures Friday will be dropping through 30s. Some places will reach the 20s by evening. Snow showers will persist in the Laurel Highlands Friday night into Saturday morning. The total accumulation on some of the ridges of Somerset and Cambria counties could reach up to a few inches.

Saturday will be windy and chilly. There still could be some flurries and snow showers early in the Laurel Highlands; otherwise, clouds will break for some sunshine. Highs will only be in the lower to middle 30s with some of the ridges holding in the 20s.

A bubble of high pressure will give us a good deal of sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures will rebound back through the 30s to near 40 in places. Monday will not be as cool with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the middle to upper 40s. The next system may bring us rain showers on Tuesday. Highs will be in the middle 40s. Relatively mild air will be winning out later next week.

