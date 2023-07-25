This morning temperatures will be in the 60s with patchy fog. We will also have a few downpours and storms around. Some could contain hail. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with showers and thunderstorms in spots. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 60s. Tonight we will be partly cloudy with patchy fog.

Wednesday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday could be a hot one. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s. Some spots will reach the 90s. Wednesday evening some more showers and thunderstorms could fire up. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the 60s.

It is looking hot and humid to end the week too and we could end up in a heat wave. Make sure to keep cool, and make sure your pets have a cool place to go too. In a heat wave, it is best to limit time outdoors in the middle part of the day. Also, you will want to wear light color clothing.

Thursday we will have high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Thursday there will be clouds and sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Thursday. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday will be a similar day. We will have clouds and sun with a pop up shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Friday night temperatures will dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Saturday we could see a shower early, otherwise we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Saturday night temperatures dip into the 60s.

Sunday we will have clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday high temperatures will be in the 80s.