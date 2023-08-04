This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Today we will have high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could have downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. You will want to stay weather aware. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight we will be partially clear.

Saturday we will have high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the 50s to lower 60s. Sunday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. A shower or thunderstorm will not be ruled out. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Monday there will be times of clouds and sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms on Monday could be on the stronger side. You’ll want to stay up to date with the forecast. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 60s.

Tuesday there will be clouds mixing in with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.