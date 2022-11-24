Clouds will increase early tonight. Some showers will arrive later tonight. Temperatures tonight will dip into the middle to upper 30s in most spots later this evening but then will start to rise as the clouds thicken later tonight.

Showers are still likely early Friday as a cold front pushes through the region. If you are going to be one of those early shoppers, then you should plan on bringing along some rain gear. Behind this front, the rest of Friday will be windy with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs on Friday will range from the middle 40s near and east of Route 219 while some areas east of I-99 will still get into the lower 50s.

A bubble of high pressure will settle into the region and bring us a good deal of sunshine on Saturday. This will turn a cool morning into a milder afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Clouds will thicken early Sunday with periods of rain the rest of the day as a slow moving disturbance moves through the region. Highs on Sunday will be in the 40s. Behind this system, there still could be a shower, even a flurry in spots early Monday; otherwise, the day will be brisk with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Some sunshine will then push temperatures back to near to just above 50 on Tuesday. The next system will bring some showers or a steadier rain next Wednesday with highs near to just above 50. Behind that system, Thursday will be windy and colder with clouds, some sunshine, and a sprinkle or flurry.