Today we will there will be scattered showers and some thunderstorms. Some storms could be on the stronger side, you will want to stay weather aware. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and into the 80s. Winds will be from the south between ten to fifteen miles an hour. We will continue to see showers and a storms tonight as the cold front crosses Central PA. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s overnight.

Thursday we will have high temperatures in the 60s early in the day and then temperatures will drop. Thursday we will have some showers around with a rather cloudy sky. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s.

Friday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. Friday temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the west northwest at ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday high pressure will be in place. We will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday for Easter there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Monday we will have high temperatures in the lower 60s. Monday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Monday night temperatures dip into the 40s. Tuesday we will have times of clouds and sun with a stray shower. Wednesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.