Spendid weather is well deserved this weekend across Central Pennsylvania. After many stormy days in recent weeks we are getting a break from the showers, storms and humidity. Expect a mainly dry weekend across our area with comfortable high temps in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s and pleasantly cool morning low temperatures in the 50’s.

Here’s a look at futuretrack into Sunday afternoon as some showers try to sneak into the area, but most of us should stay on the drier side right into Monday.

Looking ahead into next week our humidity begins to climb once again come Monday with the chance for a late day shower or thunderstorm. As it looks now the greatest risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms will be Tuesday. A heat dome also know as a ridge of high pressure will build east and kick up the heat come midweek. By the end of the week high temperatures will be flirting with 90 or in the lower 90’s.

Here’s a look at our 10 Day Futuretrack – A seasonably warm start to the week followed by above average temperatures.

