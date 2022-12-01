Happy Meteorological Winter! Today high pressure moves into the region and clouds will move out. We’ll sit mostly sunny this afternoon with a breezy wind out of the west at 10-15 mph gusting higher at times. This will make for a cold afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Overnight we sit mostly clear with low temperatures falling into the lower to mid 20s. Winds will be light.

Friday will end the week on a nice note, we’ll sit under a mix of clouds and sun as we head into the afternoon. Our next front will be approaching so high temperatures will rebound nicely into the upper 40s. Clouds will increase late Friday evening and a stray shower or two will be around as we head into the overnight. Low temperatures fall into the mid 30s.

As the cold front passes on Saturday we will see scattered showers and winds will pick up once again. Ahead of the front high temperatures will climb well into the 40s and 50s. Showers move out by Saturday night and overnight lows fall into the upper 20s.

Sunday we sit dry and cool. A mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the lower 40s. Overnight we’ll be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 20s.

Clouds will once again be on the increase on Monday ahead of our next front which will bring scattered showers Tuesday and into Wednesday.