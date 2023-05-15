This morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. North of I-80 it will be a frosty start. Today we will have a mostly sunny sky. It will be a seasonable day with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Winds will be light from the west. Tonight we will have a mainly to partially clear sky with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday we will have a weak front moving in. This will bring us more clouds compared to sunshine. A shower or two cannot be ruled out, but most of the day looks to be dry. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday will be a cooler day as a ridge of high pressure builds into Central PA. High temperatures on Wednesday will only be in the lower to mid 60s. Wednesday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Wednesday night will get quite chilly for this time of the year. Temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s. This could lead to a frosty start by Thursday morning. If you have any plants outdoors, you will want to cover them up or bring them inside. Wednesday night will be mainly clear.

Thursday we will have sunshine mixing in with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures fall into the 40s. Friday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Friday night clouds will increase. Low temperatures on Friday night will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday our next low pressure system will move through. Saturday will be a rather cloudy day with showers. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Saturday night temperatures dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday we could see a shower early and then there will be some clearing. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.