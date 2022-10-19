A few showers and flurries are around this evening but overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy. Lows will be dropping below freezing into the upper 20s to near 30s. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

We remain chilly on Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures sit in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will still be brisk out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Overnight drier air finally moves in and clouds move out. Lows will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Temperatures are on an upward trend as we head into Friday and the weekend. Mostly sunny and pleasant for Friday with highs nearing the low 60s. Overnight we fall into the mid 30s under a mostly clear sky.

Saturday will be the nicest day out of the week! A good deal of sunshine with just a few afternoon clouds. Temperatures will climb nicely into the mid and upper 60s. Overnight we sit partly cloudy with lows falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We’ll see a bit more cloud cover on Sunday as a system begins to develop off the east coast. high temperatures will be in the 60s but that low pressure will create an easterly flow and could knock some temperatures down. This brings a few rain chances into Monday with cooler temperatures.