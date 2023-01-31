Tonight will be fairly quiet and chilly. A few snow flurries around other mostly cloudy. Low temperatures drop into the teens to lower 20s. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

High pressure will slowly move back in place for Wednesday and clouds should decrease a bit. Sunshine for the afternoon with chilly high temperatures sitting near 30 degrees. Overnight lows drop back into the teens as long as we remain mostly clear and winds will be calm.

A mix of clouds and sun for Thursday with high temperatures rebounding nicely, reaching back into the upper 30s to the lower 40s. This will be ahead of a strong cold front that won’t bring much in the way of rain or snow but it will bring a big drop in temperatures. Overnight lows fall into the teens.

Friday will be quite blustery and cold. Temperatures will struggle to climb much more than the lower 20s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Very cold air will move in throughout the day with a strong northwest wind. Overnight lows fall into the single digits above and below zero.

Saturday will be cold as very dry air is in place, and we will see some sunshine for the day. High temperatures will only reach the teens to lower 20s. Wind chills waking up Saturday will be in the teens below zero for many.