Tonight another front moves through the region. This will increase cloud cover late and we’ll become partly cloudy. A few snow flurries and snow showers will move through our NW counties and the remainder of the region will see some flurries. Overnight lows fall back into the teens with a breezy southwest wind at 10-15 mph.

A few snow showers will be around early Sunday morning for those in our north western counties. Not a whole lot in the way of accumulating. Otherwise a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 20s struggling to make 30 degrees. Overnight we are clear and cold, low temperatures fall back into the teens.

Heading into next week, temperatures will finally moderate back to average. Monday and Tuesday will be filled with sunshine and highs in the middle 40s. By Wednesday we will be reaching into the lower 50s as a few more clouds move in. For Thanksgiving clouds will be on the increase and temperatures will be in the 40s to 50s.