A rinse and repeat kind of day for Tuesday. As the upper level low sits to our north nearly stationary it will continue brining us cloud cover at times as well as breezy winds. Highs will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s with a west wind at 10-15 mph. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy to mostly clear so some patchy frost is possible for some as lows fall back into the 30s.

We’ll continue to see a mix of clouds and sun for Wednesday as high temperatures slowly moderate back to average in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clouds will build late Wednesday evening ahead of a few showers set to move in overnight. Lows will sit in the mid 40s.

A few showers around for the start of Thursday as we sit mostly cloudy. Temperatures will then climb back into the 60s by the afternoon as the rain moves out. Overnight we sit mostly to partly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s.

Friday will become mostly cloudy as we track our next weather maker for the weekend. Ahead of the front, temperatures for Friday afternoon will climb into the low and mid 60s. Shower chances will increase late Friday night and into Saturday. The exact timing still needs to be ironed out as we get closer, but it will be a damp, chilly and breezy weekend as temperatures hold in the 50s.