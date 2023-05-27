The dry and pleasant conditions continue with us tonight. We’ll see a few clouds with low temperatures dropping into the mid and upper 40s. Winds will be light and variable.

A system will be sitting to our south on Sunday so a few stray showers are possible for about half the region from Blair, Cambrai, Somerset and Bedford counties. Expect a mix of clouds and sun the further north you are with high temperatures in the 70s. Overnight, lows drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s with a few showers around.

A mix of clouds and sun for your Memorial Day. A stray shower is possible as the system remains to our south. High temperatures will continue to warm into the mid and upper 70s.

Dry air is back with us for much of the new week with Tuesday seeing a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the 70s. June begins on a rather warm note, late in the week expect high temperatures to climb into the low and middle 80s!