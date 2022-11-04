Tonight clouds will be on the increase and winds remain light out of the south. This will keep us mild overnight as lows fall into the upper upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Patchy fog will again develop.

Saturday we’ll see clouds move in from the east with sunshine to our west. Temperatures will climb well into the 60s ahead of the front to our west. As we head into the overnight, the cold front will be near with a few showers into the overnight hours. Lows will sit mild in the 50s.

A few scattered showers will be around Sunday morning and linger into the afternoon. Depending on how much sunshine we see for Sunday afternoon, temperatures will still climb well into the upper 60s.

We start the work week remaining above average with a mix of clouds and sun both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s.