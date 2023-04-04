Tonight, we sit relatively mild with low temperatures in the mid 50s. We’ll sit mostly clear early with clouds moving in overnight. Winds will be light out of the south.

Wednesday will be our warmest day of the week ahead of a an approaching cold front. High temperatures will surge well into the 70s with winds out of the south at 5-15 mph. A few showers will be possible in the early afternoon before a few stronger storms are possible by the evening. Damaging winds is our main threat with these storms. Overnight lows sit in the 50s with a few showers and thunderstorms.

Showers will linger for the first half of the day on Thursday with temperatures falling throughout the day. We’ll start in the 50s to 60s before falling into the 40s by late afternoon. Overnight we sit partly cloudy as low temperatures fall into the 30s.

Sunshine is back for Friday but it’s also our coolest day of the week. High temperatures will sit in the 40s to mid 50s. Overnight we sit partly cloudy and cool with lows near 30.

A very nice Easter weekend is on the way. Mostly sunny and pleasant for Saturday with highs in the low to middle 50s, Sunday we remain mostly to partly sunny with highs reaching into the lower 60s.