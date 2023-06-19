Tonight clouds will continue to increase from our south with a low pressure system. Low temperatures will sit mild in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be light out of the east at 5-10 mph. A stray shower will be possible overnight mainly across our southern counties.

Tuesday will bring more clouds than sunshine. Expect a few pop up showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon, but it will remain isolated. High temperatures will sit in the upper 70s to lower 80s with winds out of the east at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows are back in the upper 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Another mostly cloudy day for Wednesday as the low pressure sits to our south and a high pressure sits to our northeast. Winds will remain out of the east between 10-15 mph. Again shower chances will sit across the southern border into Maryland High temperatures will sit in the low to mid 70s.

As we head into the end of the week, humidity will start to increase. We’ll sit mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s, dewpoints will be reaching into the 60s. The chance for showers remain isolated.

More widespread rainfall looks more likely from Friday and into the weekend. It will become sticky as moisture begins to move in. High temperatures reach into the upper 70s to low 80s, with scattered showers. Overnight we’ll sit warm in the low to mid 60s.

This unsettled weather pattern looks to stick around into next week with spotty showers.