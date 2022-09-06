Another gray day on tap but not as wet. We will sit under a mostly cloudy sky today with just a few breaks here and there. There will also still be a few scattered showers around this afternoon and evening. With the clouds around, temperatures will not rise higher than the middle 70s. This system will be slow to depart but things will improve a little more on Wednesday. Overnight we sit mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s.

Clouds will break for some sunshine with just a couple of isolated showers in the region for Wednesday. High temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 70s. Overnight we’ll sit under a partly cloudy sky with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday will likely be dry with times of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

Friday will be the nicest day of the week with a good deal of sunshine and highs near to just above 80. As for the weekend, once again it looks like it will start better than it finishes. Sunshine will prevail for early Saturday mixing with clouds during the afternoon. Highs will be near to just above 80.

Sunday will feature more clouds than sunshine with the chance for some showers to arrive. Highs will be in the 70s. A shower possibility will continue on Monday with more clouds than sunshine along with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

