Tonight we sit mostly cloudy and muggy with lows in the low to mid 60s. A stray shower or two will be around overnight, but most stay dry.

Rinse and repeat for Tuesday as the showery pattern lingers. Expect the morning to start dry but under a mostly cloudy sky as high temperatures reach back into the 70s. A few breaks for sun late afternoon with a chance of showers popping up in out southern and eastern counties into the evening. Overnight a drier airmass will move in and help clear us out. Low temperatures will fall to near 60.

High pressure starts to move in by Wednesday afternoon so we start the day out with cloud cover and slowly see some clearing into the day. High temperatures will sit warm in the upper 70s. Once the dry and cool airmass makes it our way late Wednesday night we clear out and low temperatures fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunshine is with us to end the work week. Thursday and Friday will bring temperatures in the mid and upper 70s. Labor day weekend is looking pleasant with temperatures warming up back into the 80s as we kick off September.