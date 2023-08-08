Tonight, we’ll see clouds decrease and become mostly clear. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Winds will remain breezy out of the west at 10-15 mph.

We start our Wednesday with plenty of sunshine as high temperatures sit seasonable in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be from the west at 5-15 mph. By the afternoon we’ll see clouds increase an even a stray sprinkle. Overnight clouds continue to increase ahead of our next rain maker. Low temperatures sit in the low to mid 60s.

Rain arrives early Thursday morning and we’ll see a good soaking by late morning. Temperatures will sit in the 70s for the day as showers and thunderstorms become scattered into the early evening. Low temperatures fall into the low 60s as showers taper.

Following the front on Friday we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph. Partly cloudy for Friday night as lows fall into the upper 50s.

Another front looks to move in for Saturday which would bring another chance of spotty showers into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures over the weekend will sit in the low 80s.