(WTAJ) — Tuesday’s storm is still making its way through Central Pennsylvania and more will continue into Wednesday.

Periods of rainfall will continue into the overnight hours with an additional 0.25-1.50″ expected throughout the overnight hours. Rainfall combined with snowmelt will most likely result in minor flooding along the middle and lower Susquehanna tributaries into Wednesday. Flood prone areas and poor drainage zones will produce localized flooding until the rain event moves out.

As this storm tightens and heads east gusty winds will be expected through Wednesday with gusts of 50-55 mph possible and localized gusts of up to 60 mph possible along the ridges of the Alleghenies. Combined saturated grounds and gusty winds could lead to weak trees and tree limbs falling. Power outages are expected in areas into Wednesday. Some snow showers also for the first half of the day as well with a coating possible over the current slush.

Our next weather maker comes Friday with a wintry mix and rain setup once again. It is a busy weather pattern followed by much much colder air by the weekend and into next week. Be weather-ready!

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.