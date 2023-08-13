Another low pressure spins our way to kick-start the new work week. Expect a dry start to your Monday with more clouds than sun. Showers and thunderstorms moving through between 2 and 4 pm. Expect some heavy downpours with some of the embedded thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

The SPC has our southern counties at a “slight risk” (2 out 5 scale) for seeing severe thunderstorms. That means Someset and Bedford counties as it looks now to see some of the strongest storms. The main threat will be strong winds and heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding in those flood prone areas. Most of the area is currently is under the “marginal risk” category Monday afternoon and evening.

