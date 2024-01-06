Our first winter storm of the season is winding down. Just patchy snow and some freezing drizzle for the rest of Saturday night.

The big winner for snow was Hollidaysburg with 7.5″. Altoona had 6.8″, State College around 5″ and Johnstown had 5″.

Plows are out but its a good idea to stay off the roads tonight if you can.

Sunday will feature lots of clouds and a few snow or rain showers. The Laurel Highlands will probably pick up another 1-2″ of snow so the roads could be slippery there.

The next storm moves in on Tuesday and it looks like we could see another 1-3″ of snow before a change over to rain. We could get soaked with a couple of inches of rain and it will get windy, too.

It looks like another storm wants to move in Friday night into Saturday with the potential for several more inches of snow and then perhaps a change to rain.

Plow operators will be plenty busy over the next week. Ski resorts should be netting snow, too.

I have been keeping an eye on the Arctic air and it seems like it will make its appearance the following week, and why not we are getting into the climatologically coldest part of the year.

Stay safe,

Mark