This afternoon we will have a rather cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some could have downpours and gusty winds. Stay weather aware. If you come across a roadway covered in water, turn around and take an alternate route.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be from the south and will be light. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 60s with a few more showers and storms.

Tuesday showers linger in the morning and clouds will hang around into the afternoon. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a breezy day. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday nigh temperatures will dip into the 50s

Thursday we will have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s. We will have a southwesterly wind between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures dip into the 60s.

Friday there will be clouds and sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be int he lower to mid 80s. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. Sunday we will also be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s.