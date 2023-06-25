Busy weather to kick-start the first full week of summer across Central Pennsylvania. Keeping a close eye on a frontal boundary that will move through Monday afternoon. This will be responsible for setting off some pre-frontal showers and a few thunderstorms tonight. Otherwise warm and muggy conditions ahead of the system. Temps will hold mainly in the mid 60’s through Monday morning.

As we look ahead into Monday it will be warm and humid with highs topping out in the low 80’s. Depending on how much sun we see will not only determine on how warm we get, but also how much energy added to fuel the thunderstorms. As it looks now we can expect some gusty showers and thunderstorms producing damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall. Severe risk does increase more to the east.

Even though the front passes Monday we continue to see rain chances into Tuesday as a low pressure lingers and spins just to our northwest. This will supply the chances for more beneficial rainfall into Tuesday. Expect somewhat cooler temperatures as well. Rain chances begin to back off Wednesday. It looks mainly dry come Thursday and Friday before more unsettled conditions look to return by the holiday weekend.

